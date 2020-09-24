nether Premiere New Song & Music Video "To the Shores" From Upcoming New Album "Between Shades and Shadows"
Belgian black metal band nether premiere a new song and music video by the name of "To the Shores", taken from their impending new album "Between Shades and Shadows". The record will be out in stores October 30th through Art Gates Records.
Check out now "To the Shores" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
pg.lost (Ghost, Cult Of Luna, Etc.) Premiere Song
- Next Article:
Montaña Sagrada: Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming
0 Comments on "nether Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.