pg.lost (Ghost, Cult Of Luna, The Great Discord) Premiere New Song "E22" From Upcoming New Album "Oscillate"

pg.lost will release their fifth studio full-length “Oscillate” on November 20th via Pelagic Records. A first advance track from the album titled “E22“, can be streamed via YouTube below.

The group’s lineup boasts Cult Of Luna singer/keyboardist, etc. Kristian Karlsson on bass, The Great Discord guitarist Gustav Almberg and former Ghost drummer Martin Hjertstedt among their ranks, along with guitarist Mattias Bhatt.

Says Kristian Karlsson of their impending record:

“On the previous records we have always tried to make it very basic and clean when it comes to production, not too many overdubs or add-ons. This time was more about not thinking about that at all.

We don’t try to over analyse our records — it always starts with one or two songs and they often set the mood of the rest of the writing process. I think this album has more layers to it — you hear new things every time you listen. We’re really looking forward to hearing what the listeners think.”