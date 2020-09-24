pg.lost (Ghost, Cult Of Luna, The Great Discord) Premiere New Song "E22" From Upcoming New Album "Oscillate"
pg.lost will release their fifth studio full-length “Oscillate” on November 20th via Pelagic Records. A first advance track from the album titled “E22“, can be streamed via YouTube below.
The group’s lineup boasts Cult Of Luna singer/keyboardist, etc. Kristian Karlsson on bass, The Great Discord guitarist Gustav Almberg and former Ghost drummer Martin Hjertstedt among their ranks, along with guitarist Mattias Bhatt.
Says Kristian Karlsson of their impending record:
“On the previous records we have always tried to make it very basic and clean when it comes to production, not too many overdubs or add-ons. This time was more about not thinking about that at all.
We don’t try to over analyse our records — it always starts with one or two songs and they often set the mood of the rest of the writing process. I think this album has more layers to it — you hear new things every time you listen. We’re really looking forward to hearing what the listeners think.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Corey Taylor Premieres New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
nether Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "pg.lost (Ghost, Cult Of Luna, Etc.) Premiere Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.