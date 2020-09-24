"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Premieres New Single & Music Video “Culture Head”

posted Sep 24, 2020 at 12:51 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Photo of Slipknot

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Slipknot/Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor premieres his new track and music video “Culture Head“. That track is featured on his impending solo debut outing, “CMFT“, out October 02nd, via Roadrunner Records.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

1 Comment on "Corey Taylor Premieres New Single & Music Video"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

Anonymous Reader
1. Plop writes:

At one point long ago, Corey Taylor was considered one of the greatest (if not the greatest) metal vocalists of all time. The songs that have been released from his solo album have been so far beyond absolute crap that any fans of his should be ashamed. They are simplistic, uninspiring, stale, cheezy, corny, and just plain bad. These songs are unlistenable, and he should be embarrassed by them.

# Sep 24, 2020 @ 5:36 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 