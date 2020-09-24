Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Premieres New Single & Music Video “Culture Head”
Band Photo: Slipknot (?)
Slipknot/Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor premieres his new track and music video “Culture Head“. That track is featured on his impending solo debut outing, “CMFT“, out October 02nd, via Roadrunner Records.
1 Comment on "Corey Taylor Premieres New Single & Music Video"
At one point long ago, Corey Taylor was considered one of the greatest (if not the greatest) metal vocalists of all time. The songs that have been released from his solo album have been so far beyond absolute crap that any fans of his should be ashamed. They are simplistic, uninspiring, stale, cheezy, corny, and just plain bad. These songs are unlistenable, and he should be embarrassed by them.