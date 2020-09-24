Human Impact (Ex-Unsane, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Genetic”

Human Impact (ex-Unsane, etc.) premiere their new single and music video “Genetic”. You can check out the track below. Human Impact‘s self-titled debut album was released this past March.

Say Human Impact about the new track:

“Forget about revisionist history

As we rush headfirst

Into revisionist futures.

We always wanted a better life for our children.

Now we can make better children for life.”