Human Impact (Ex-Unsane, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Genetic”
Human Impact (ex-Unsane, etc.) premiere their new single and music video “Genetic”. You can check out the track below. Human Impact‘s self-titled debut album was released this past March.
Say Human Impact about the new track:
“Forget about revisionist history
As we rush headfirst
Into revisionist futures.
We always wanted a better life for our children.
Now we can make better children for life.”
