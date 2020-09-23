Hecate Enthroned Releases New Lyric Video "Plagued By Black Death"
Days before the reissue and first-ever vinyl release of their 2013 record, "Virulent Rapture," British blackened death metal pioneers Hecate Enthroned have released a brand new video for the song "Plagued By Black Death." The lyric video, created by Raf Ortega of Ecliptic Visions, can be viewed below.
"'Plagued By Black Death' was a band favourite off the album and has become a big fan favourite too," explains bassist Dylan Hughes. "Time has shown it to be a true Hecate classic, a song that still remains in our live set. It sits so well with our earlier and latter material as it encompasses all the elements that makes a Hecate track: epic, powerful, emotive and aggressive! This video captures the essence of the song, not just the lyrical content but the ebb and flow of the music, the timing of the piece building into that final passage which is a huge desolate crescendo. Raf, as always, nails these videos as he truly understands the songs and the band and we couldn’t be happier with how this turned out. Enjoy."
