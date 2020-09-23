Dark Tranquillity Announces North American Tour Dates With Obscura And Nailed To Obscurity

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Swedish melodic death metal legends Dark Tranquillity has announced a headlining tour across the United States and Canada. Joining them on the trek will be progressive death metal outfit Obscura and death/doom outfit Nailed To Obscurity. The 46-date date trek will kick off on September 2nd, 2021 in Reading, PA. It will make stops in Toronto, Minneapolis, and Dallas before concluding on October 19th, 2021 in New Bedford, MA.

The tour dates are as follows:

9/02/2021 Reverb - Reading, PA

9/03/2021 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

9/04/2021 The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

9/05/2021 Club Soda -Montreal, QUE

9/06/2021 Imperial de Quebec - Quebec City, QUE

9/07/2021 Babylon- Ottawa, ON

9/08/2021 Opera House - Toronto, ON

9/09/2021 Call The Office - London, ON

9/10/2021 Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY

9/11/2021 Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

9/12/2021 Skully's - Columbus, OH

9/13/2021 The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

9/14/2021 Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

9/15/2021 The Forge - Joliet, Il

9/16/2021 Miramar Theater - Milwaukee, WI

9/17/2021 Vaudville Mews - Des Moines, IA

9/18/2021 The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

9/19/2021 Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

9/20/2021 The Exchange - Regina, SK

9/21/2021 Dickens - Calgary, AB

9/22/2021 The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

9/24/2021 Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

9/25/2021 El Corazon - Seattle, WA

9/26/2021 Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

9/27/2021 Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

9/28/2021 The Ritz - San Jose, CA

9/29/2021 Strummers - Fresno, CA

9/30/2021 Whiskey a Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA

10/01/2021 City National Grove - Anaheim, CA

10/02/2021 Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

10/03/2021 Club Red- Tempe, AZ

10/05/2021 Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

10/06/2021 Hermans Hideaway - Denver, CO

10/07/2021 The Venue Shrine - Tulsa, OK

10/08/2021 Trees - Dallas, TX

10/09/2021 Come and Take It Live- Austin, TX

10/10/2021 Scout Bar - Houston, TX

10/11/2021 Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

10/12/2021 Orpheum - Tampa, FL

10/13/2021 Kelsey Theater - West Palm Beach, FL

10/14/2021 The Haven - Winter Park, FL

10/15/2021 The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

10/16/2021 Motorco - Durham, NC

10/17/2021 Canal Club - Richmond, VA

10/18/2021 Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

10/19/2021 The Vault Music Hall at Greasy - New Bedford, MA