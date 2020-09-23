Insidious Disease Posts Second Trailer For New Album "After Death"

Norwegian death metal horde Insidious Disease, featuring current/former members from Dimmu Borgir, Morgoth, Nile, Susperia and Napalm Death, has released a new trailer today revealing the concepts behind their first album in a decade, "After Death," that's due out on October 30th with Nuclear Blast. You can watch the trailer below.

Sonically inducing a depraved and morbid condition of the mind, Insidious Disease will return in 2020 to present their second full length album. Freshly signed to Nuclear Blast Records, the band convenes to create a modern venture into classic death metal. Still in the early stages of existence with only their debut album "Shadowcast" (2010) preceding, Insidious Disease are ripe with a hellish energy that seeks to sear its way across the universe of heavy metal. "It’s not supposed to be re-inventing the wheel or anything, it’s just about finding a good groove that we feel comfortable with," explains Silenoz.