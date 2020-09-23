Djerv Shares New Music Video "(We Don't) Hang No More"
Acclaimed Norwegian dark rockers Djerv have released a video for their new single "(We Don't) Hang No More." The track follows the duo's comeback single "Throne," which marked their first new music in almost a decade. You can check out the video below.
"It's been really fun doing these tracks, just trying out something a bit different, something a bit more up-tempo and simpler. Not over-thinking it too much." states drummer Erlend Gjerde.
Frontwoman Agnete Kjølsrud says of the single's lyrical theme: "As much as it hurts, some relationships just have to end. When you find yourselves disappointed time and time again, when you expected more but finally realise that things won't change… well, it hurts. But instead of breaking down you just have to deal with it and acknowledge the truth; We don’t hang no more."
