Wind Rose Releases "Diggy Diggy Hole" Dance Remix
With metal shows at a standstill, the dwarven army of Wind Rose are foraying into yet uncharted territory, leaving their caves to conquer dance halls and the stay-at-home, "solo dance sessions" of those in lockdown. While many bands are coming up with virtual plans to entertain fans, Wind Rose have flipped the script and taken on a whole new genre!
Can’t party with your friends? Feel the beat from your seat! Closed rock clubs and concert venues can’t stop the march of the dwarven army! Expand your musical horizons with the ultimate dance remix of Wind Rose's breakthrough single "Diggy Diggy Hole" (over 17.5 million views on Youtube, 9 million on Spotify)! Back in 2019, it was probably the most shouted song on open air festival campgrounds. One year later, the "Diggy Diggy Hole"-Mania enters dancing clubs around the world.
"While metal festivals have been cancelled, some disco clubs remain open! We’re not sure why this is allowed, but if we can’t have metal… then… Challenge Accepted!"
-Wind Rose-
