Sigh Begins Writing And Demoing New Material
Japanese extreme metal favourites Sigh has posted a picture online indicating that they are working on new material. The photo, showing a collection of effects pedals along with the caption, "Demoing continues. It's a long way to go."
While a new album is a while off, it will be their first since 2018's, "Heir To Despair," which was released through Candlelight Records.
