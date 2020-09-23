Insania Signs With Frontiers Srl; New Album Expected Next Year

Sweden's Insania have announced their signing to Frontiers Music Srl. The power metal band will release their fifth studio album in 2021.

"Dear friends, we are very excited to announce that an agreement has been signed with the Italian record label Frontiers Music Srl for our new album! This cooperation enables Insania to begin production on our fifth studio album. A feeling that we can write great power metal music together again has been growing for some time now. So, when you get an opportunity to work with a well respected label like Frontiers, it would be pure madness to try and resist it. And the truth is that we’ve actually started to write songs for our sixth album as well, so thanks to Frontiers, We Will Rise Again!," says drummer and founding member Mikko Korsbäck.

The first version of Insania was formed in 1992 by drummer Mikko Korsbäck and guitar player Henrik Juhano. Bass player Tomas Stolt was added to the lineup shortly after and a few other musicians were also part of the band for short periods of time. The band started off by playing covers of their favorite bands such as Helloween and Iron Maiden, but were not producing their own music at this point. Eventually Mikko's classmate Niklas Dahlin became the band's second guitar player and they started writing their own tunes. The band then added keyboard player Patrik Västilä to pursue a more melodic style. Mikko took it upon himself to sing, even if he was playing the drums at the same time, as the band had not found a vocalist to match their ambitions.

In 1997, the band approached singer David Henriksson to join the band. The match between the band's ambitions and David’s vocals were a complete match made in heaven. The band felt complete now and sought to find a way to reach a bigger crowd. Later, the band was offered a deal with House Of Kicks (later known as MNW and then Sound Pollution) and their debut album, "World Of Ice," was released in 1999. The band would go on to release three more albums over the course of the coming years while enduring some lineup changes.

The band's current line-up consists of Mikko Korsbäck (drums), Tomas Stolt (bass), Niklas Dahlin (guitar), Ola Halén (vocals), Dimitri Keiski (keyboards, background vocals), and Peter Östros (guitar). Energized and inspired, they will release their fifth album in 2021.