Epica Posts Tenth Studio Vlog "Acoustic Sessions" Online
Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica has recorded their eighth album at Sandlane Recording Facilities in the Netherlands. In the last week of the recordings the band had a great time recording alternative acoustic versions of songs from the upcoming album. In this episode you get a behind-the-scenes look of these recordings.
Coen Janssen comments: "After spending half a year writing and recording some serious metal, we usually blow off some steam by re-arranging a few songs in a totally different way. This time we went all out again and produced some crazy and unexpected versions that will appear as a bonus on certain editions of the new album! If you only half enjoy it as much as we did making it, you are in for a treat!! Loosen up those hips put on that smile and enjoy the acoustic songs!"
