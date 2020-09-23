Static-X Releases New Music Video "Dead Souls"
Platinum selling, International recording artists Static-X have released a new music video for the song "Dead Souls," from their 7th studio album, "Project Regeneration Volume 1," out now. The video was directed by Wombatfire (Hellyeah, In Flames, Hollywood Undead, Tech 9) and the song features guest vocals from Ministry’s Al Jorgensen. You can check it out below.
"This song has become one of my favorite tracks on the record. We had no intention on doing a video for it initially, but it came out so good, we had to do it. I'm so grateful to Al Jourgensen for singing on the track with Wayne. Ministry was a big influence on us, and I know Wayne would've been just as stoked as I am to have Al sing on one of our records. I think the video fits the song really well. It's dark, creepy, with just a touch of humor." - Tony Campos
