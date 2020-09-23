Greek Metal Bands, Including Rotting Christ And 1000mods, Release Compilation Album In Support Of Moria Refugee Camp

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

On September 9, 2020, the refugee retention center in Moria, Lesvos, burned to the ground leaving 13,000 people without shelter. While the procedure of their relocation is currently underway by the Greek state, the shortage of basic goods is desperately great, and the need to act is immediate.

Enter UNITY, a unique, genre-transcending compilation, featuring no less than 160 songs from 160 Greek artists, who wanted to express their direct support and solidarity. The compilation is streaming now on Bandcamp, and can be downloaded for €5, or with a pay-what-you-want option. A variety of quality merch, t-shirts, pins, stickers, signed prints and bundles are also available, so that you’re able to decide the size of the contribution you can make.

All revenue will be used for the supply of basic goods, according to the official guidelines of Attika Human Support, and other solidarity groups operating in the area. Any and every donation is appreciated.

Featuring 160 artists and 160 tracks, including Greek titans Rotting Christ, 1000mods, and Planet of Zeus, UNITY Vol. 1 can be streamed and bought via bandcamp