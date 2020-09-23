Act Of Creation Posts New Music Video "Break New Ground" Online
German death metal outfit Act Of Creation, formerly known as E605, has posted a new music video online for the song, "Break New Ground." You can check it out below. The song comes from the album, "The Uncertain Light," their first full length in six years, which will be released on October 16th via Black Sunset / MDD.
Tracklisting:
1. The Burning Place
2. Break New Ground
3. Violet Red
4. Reflection
5. Sector F
6. Legion
7. State Of Agony
8. Confused Illusion
9. Hatefriend
10. The Uncertain Light
