Interview
The Unguided Vocalist Richard Sjunnesson Discusses New Album "Father Shadow," The Pandemic And More
Band Photo: The Unguided (?)
It's always a risk when members leave one band to form another. Sometimes they eclipse their former outfit, sometimes it goes nowhere, but it's always interesting to see where the project goes. So it is with Falkenberg's, The Unguided, which was formed by three members of Sonic Syndicate in 2010. Ten years and five albums later, with a vast story being told both in the music and behind the scenes, no one can say that The Unguided hasn't been a success.
On October 9th, The Unguided will unleash their fifth full length album, "Father Shadow," which continues the story which began on their debut, "Hell Frost." To find out more about the concept, as well as the recording, lineup changes, the effect of the pandemic on the band and much more, I spoke with co-vocalist and founder Richard Sjunnesson. You can listen to the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
