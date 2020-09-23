Dead Now Premiere New Single "Slow Beam"
Atlanta’s heavy stoner rock trio Dead Now premiere a new single called "Slow Beam". The track is available on limited edition cassette via Brutal Panda Records.
Check out now "Slow Beam" below.
Tell the group:
“Recorded in early March with our main squeeze, Andrew Wiggins, we’re super stoked to share this track. Could’ve and should’ve been on the debut, had it been done, it sits in so well with the other jams. Please play as loud as possible.”
