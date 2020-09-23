Heretical Sect Premiere New Song "Rising Light of Lunacy" From Upcoming Debut Album "Rapturous Flesh Consumed"

Anonymous blackened death metal quartet Heretical Sect premiere a new song entitled "Rising Light of Lunacy", taken from their upcoming debut album "Rapturous Flesh Consumed". The effort will arrive in stores out December 11 on Gilead Media.

Check out now "Rising Light of Lunacy" below.