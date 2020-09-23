Former Ghost Guitarist Henrik ‘Ether’ Palm Premieres New Songs & Music Video
Ex-Ghost guitarist Henrik "Ether" Palm premieres his new single and music video “Given Demon“. The track comes from his upcoming solo effort, “Poverty Metal“, out October 16th via Svart Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
King Parrot Premiere Song - Phil Anselmo Guests
- Next Article:
Limbs Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Ex-Ghost Guitarist Premieres New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.