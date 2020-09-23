King Parrot Premiere “Nor Is Yours” - Phil Anselmo Guests

King Parrot premiere a new advance track “Nor Is Yours“. The single features a guest spot by Phil Anselmo (Down, ex-Pantera, etc.) and was recorded at Anselmo‘s Nodferatu’s Lair studio back in 2017. The track will appear on the band's impending new EP “Holed Up In The Lair“, out in stores October 09th via Housecore Records.



