King Parrot Premiere “Nor Is Yours” - Phil Anselmo Guests
King Parrot premiere a new advance track “Nor Is Yours“. The single features a guest spot by Phil Anselmo (Down, ex-Pantera, etc.) and was recorded at Anselmo‘s Nodferatu’s Lair studio back in 2017. The track will appear on the band's impending new EP “Holed Up In The Lair“, out in stores October 09th via Housecore Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Puteraeon Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Ex-Ghost Guitarist Premieres New Music Video
0 Comments on "King Parrot Premiere Song - Phil Anselmo Guests"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.