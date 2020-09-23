Puteraeon Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Curse" From Upcoming New Album "The Cthulhian Pulse: Call From The Dead City"

Swedish Lovecraftian atmospheric death metal quartet Puteraeon premiere a new song and music video named "The Curse", taken from their upcoming new fourth album, "The Cthulhian Pulse: Call From The Dead City". The record will be out in stores November 13th, 2020 on Emanzipation Productions.

Check out now "The Curse" below.



