Arallu Premiere New Music Video For "Morbid Shadow" From Upcoming Vinyl Re-Release Of 1999 Album "The War on the Wailing Wall "

Jerusalem-based black metal band Arallu premiere a new music video for their song "Morbid Shadow". The track is taken from their 1999 release "The War on the Wailing Wall ", which will be re-issued in a vinyl edition on October 22nd by the Austrian label Essential Purification Records.

Check out now "Morbid Shadow" below.



