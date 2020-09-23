Arallu Premiere New Music Video For "Morbid Shadow" From Upcoming Vinyl Re-Release Of 1999 Album "The War on the Wailing Wall "
Jerusalem-based black metal band Arallu premiere a new music video for their song "Morbid Shadow". The track is taken from their 1999 release "The War on the Wailing Wall ", which will be re-issued in a vinyl edition on October 22nd by the Austrian label Essential Purification Records.
Check out now "Morbid Shadow" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Anathema Announces "Indefinite Hiatus"
- Next Article:
Puteraeon Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Arallu Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.