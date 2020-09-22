Headline News

Anathema Announces "Indefinite Hiatus"; Cancels Tour Dates

British death doom turned progressive metal favourites Anathema has announced that the band will be going on an "indefinite hiatus" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the desire to pursue other projects. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Dear Anathema family,

"This year is one like no others.

"We've all - everyone of you included - faced unpredictable challenges, which impacted both our professional and personal situations. In this hardest of times, events over this year have left us with no option but to go on an idefinite hiatus. As inidividuals, it is now time to pursue other paths in life.

"We are beyond grateful for everyone's support over the years. There is no end for the love and respect we have for our fans for giving us the best years of our lives. The generosity you all showed following the unexpected cancellation of our tour will always stay with us. We could never have anticipated how this year would turn out.

"Many, many thanks. Anathema."

Anathema were formed in the city of Liverpool in 1990 and released eleven studio albums, the latest being 2017's, "The Optimist."