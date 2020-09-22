Sepultura Reveals Jens Bogren And Raul Machado As This Week's "SepulQuarta" Guests
This week’s SepulQuarta session will welcome filmmaker Raul Machado, who created Sepultura's latest music video "Guardians of the Earth" and renowned producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy) who produced the band’s latest album Quadra.
Andreas Kisser comments: "On this edition of SepulQuarta we will delve deep into the song and video for 'Guardians of Earth'. In the live q&a we will chat with Jens Bogren (the producer and mixer of our last album Quadra) about the recording process for the song, which was probably the most challenging song that we've ever done in the studio - with its acoustic and heavy guitars, choirs and orchestrations! Plus we will talk to Raul Machado, the director of the video, about all the details of the shoot and the involvement of the Amazon Frontlines and their archives. Also, we will air an alternate audio version of the video with the original album version. Do not miss this! See you all on Wednesday."
Join the band this Wednesday September 23rd at 8pm BST/3pm EST here
