Rusty Eye Releases New Music Video "Can't Wait To Go To Hell"

LA-based Mexican traditional metal trio Rusty Eye have released "Can't Wait To Go To Hell," the second single taken from their new album, "Dissecting Shadows," set for release 23rd October via Blood Blast. You can check it out below.

Rusty Eye - which along with Mr. Rust includes co-vocalist/drummer Miss Randall and guitarist Baron Murtland - have previously released five studio albums, a catalogue of EPs, live records, singles, and music videos that have seen them featured in several notable music outlets including Noisey, Revolver, Metalsucks, Metal Edge, Exclaim! and Music Connection, while their horror-themed lyrics and videos have received praise from the likes of horror genre outlets including Rue Morgue and the defunct FEARnet.com. Their 2014 release ­"Saca el Cobre," a cover album of Spanish language classics by Cuca, Amantes de Lola, Fobia, Caifanes, Café Tacuba, and Maldita Vecindad, caught the attention of famed Mexican musician and filmmaker Sergio Arau, who hired Rusty Eye to be his backing band.

New album Dissecting Shadows is the most ambitious Rusty Eye recording thus far, encompassing all of the strengths of the band’s past with a bold look toward the future. The entire album celebrates exploitation cinema, Italian horror, and grindhouse, executed with top-notch musicianship, songwriting, and creative originality. The fierce and fast "This is Permanent" disguises darkness in catchiness. Its lyrics examine the perils of addiction, without being preachy; it plays with the idea of being “under the influence” (whether that’s of drugs, the media, other people…). "Hellbound Witch" delves into the band’s love of the occult, sensuality, and Halloween, with echoes of the Salem witch trials, draped in an ambience of persecution. The epic "Mrs. Baylock" is about the demonic nanny and devilish servant of the 1976 horror classic The Omen.