Leaves Eyes Posts New Music Video "Chain Of The Golden Horn" Online
Leaves' Eyes has released their new single and video "Chain Of The Golden Horn," the second track from their upcoming album "The Last Viking" which is due for release on 23rd October on AFM Records. You can check it out below.
"The Last Viking" is the 2020 monumental piece from Leaves' Eyes. With their cult-albums "Vinland Saga" (2005) and "King of Kings" (2015), they already turned Leif Erikssons discovery of America and the life of Norway’s first king into music. Now, Leaves' Eyes bring the Viking Sagas to their bombastic finale.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Revolting (Paganizer, Etc.) Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Rusty Eye Releases New Music Video
0 Comments on "Leaves Eyes Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.