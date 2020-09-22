Leaves Eyes Posts New Music Video "Chain Of The Golden Horn" Online

Leaves' Eyes has released their new single and video "Chain Of The Golden Horn," the second track from their upcoming album "The Last Viking" which is due for release on 23rd October on AFM Records. You can check it out below.

"The Last Viking" is the 2020 monumental piece from Leaves' Eyes. With their cult-albums "Vinland Saga" (2005) and "King of Kings" (2015), they already turned Leif Erikssons discovery of America and the life of Norway’s first king into music. Now, Leaves' Eyes bring the Viking Sagas to their bombastic finale.