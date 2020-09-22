Revolting (Paganizer, Etc.) Premiere New Song "The Shadow At The World's End" From Upcoming New Album Of The Same Name
Rogga Johansson's (Paganizer, etc.) most prominent and long-running Swedish death metal bands Revolting premiere a new song entitled "The Shadow At The World's End", taken from their impending new album of the same name. The record will land in stores November 27, 2020 via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "The Shadow At The World's End" below.
