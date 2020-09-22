As Paradise Falls Premiere New Single & Music Video "Bleed for the Crown"
Australian deathcore metal outfit As Paradise Falls are back after two years of silence with their original vocalist Ravi Sherwell, and they just premiered a new song and music video titled, "Bleed for the Crown". The single was produced by Danny Kenneally and mixed/mastered by Shane Edwards (Northlane, Trophy Eyes, Hellions). The video was directed by Ben Wrigley and features a guest appearance by Izzy Voodoo.
