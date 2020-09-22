Demonical Premiere New Song & Music Video "My Kingdom Done" From Upcoming New Album "World Domination"
Swedish death metal outfit Demonical premiere a new song and video by the name of "My Kingdom Done", taken from their impending new album "World Domination". The new effort will be out in stores October 23rd via Agonia Records.
Check out now "My Kingdom Done" below.
