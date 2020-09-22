"some music was meant to stay underground..."

War Cloud Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Chain Gang"

posted Sep 22, 2020 at 1:19 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Oakland, California’s heavy rockers of War Cloud premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new two-song EP "Chain Gang", which will drop this Friday, September 25, on Ripple Music.

Check out now "Chain Gang" in its entirety below.


