War Cloud Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Chain Gang"
Oakland, California’s heavy rockers of War Cloud premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new two-song EP "Chain Gang", which will drop this Friday, September 25, on Ripple Music.
Check out now "Chain Gang" in its entirety below.

