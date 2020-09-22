Into Oblivion Premiere New Song "Eagle of the Serpent Sun" From Upcoming New Album "Winds of Serpentine Ascension"

Toronto, Ontario-based blackened death metal band Into Oblivion premiere a new song entitled "Eagle of the Serpent Sun", taken from their upcoming new album "Winds of Serpentine Ascension", which will be out in stores September 29 via Hessian Firm.

Check out now "Eagle of the Serpent Sun" below.



