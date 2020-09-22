Into Oblivion Premiere New Song "Eagle of the Serpent Sun" From Upcoming New Album "Winds of Serpentine Ascension"
Toronto, Ontario-based blackened death metal band Into Oblivion premiere a new song entitled "Eagle of the Serpent Sun", taken from their upcoming new album "Winds of Serpentine Ascension", which will be out in stores September 29 via Hessian Firm.
Check out now "Eagle of the Serpent Sun" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dropdead Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
War Cloud Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Into Oblivion Premiere 'Eagle of the Serpent Sun'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.