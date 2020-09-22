"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Into Oblivion Premiere New Song "Eagle of the Serpent Sun" From Upcoming New Album "Winds of Serpentine Ascension"

posted Sep 22, 2020 at 1:09 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Toronto, Ontario-based blackened death metal band Into Oblivion premiere a new song entitled "Eagle of the Serpent Sun", taken from their upcoming new album "Winds of Serpentine Ascension", which will be out in stores September 29 via Hessian Firm.

Check out now "Eagle of the Serpent Sun" below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Into Oblivion Premiere 'Eagle of the Serpent Sun'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 