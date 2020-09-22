Dropdead Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Self-Titled Album
Dropdead premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming self-titled new album. The group recorded the effort with Kurt Ballou (Converge) and Zach Weeks at GodCity Studio behind the boards. The record marks the Dropdead's first full-length studio release in roughly 22 years and will be arrive in stores this Friday, September 25th digitally. Physical formats are scheduled to follow in November.
