Soilwork Announce Swedish Mini-Tour 2021
Band Photo: Soilwork (?)
Soilwork announce an early 2021 mini-tour of their native Sweden with Eleine joining them as opener. The run will hit the below cities:
02/26 Karlstad, SWE – Nojesfabriken
02/27 Huskvarna, SWE – Folkets Park
03/19 Orebro, SWE – Frimis Salonger
03/20 Helsingborg, SWE – The Tivoli
