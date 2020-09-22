Soilwork Announce Swedish Mini-Tour 2021

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

Soilwork announce an early 2021 mini-tour of their native Sweden with Eleine joining them as opener. The run will hit the below cities:

02/26 Karlstad, SWE – Nojesfabriken

02/27 Huskvarna, SWE – Folkets Park

03/19 Orebro, SWE – Frimis Salonger

03/20 Helsingborg, SWE – The Tivoli