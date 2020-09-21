Mexico Metal Festival Postpones Until 2021 Due To Ongoing Pandemic
Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, Mexico Metal Fest is postponing this November's date until October 30th, 2021. The festival will still take place at the Sultanes Baseball Stadium and tickets that were purchased for this November's festival will be honored for the new date. Festival organizers are in contract talks with all the bands that set to play this year's canceled festival. Check back often for updates as bands re-confirm.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Mexico Metal Festival Postpones Until 2021"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.