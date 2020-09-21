Mexico Metal Festival Postpones Until 2021 Due To Ongoing Pandemic

Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, Mexico Metal Fest is postponing this November's date until October 30th, 2021. The festival will still take place at the Sultanes Baseball Stadium and tickets that were purchased for this November's festival will be honored for the new date. Festival organizers are in contract talks with all the bands that set to play this year's canceled festival. Check back often for updates as bands re-confirm.