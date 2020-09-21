Brutal Assault Announces 80 Of 150 Bands For 2021
Band Photo: Cradle Of Filth (?)
Headliners include Mercyful Fate, Devin Townsend, and Cradle Of Filth. The five-day festival will again be held at the 18th-Century army fortress Josefov, located in Jaromer, Czech Republic.
