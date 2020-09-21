Wretched Tongues Premiere New Song & Music Video "Severance" From Upcoming New Album "The Absence Of Light"
U.S. deathcore outfit Wretched Tongues premiere a new song and music video by the name of "Severance". The song is taken from their impending new album "The Absence Of Light", out October 31st, 2020.
Check out now "Severance" below.
