Odiosior Premiere New Track "Takaisin Kaaokseen" From Upcoming Debut Album "Syvyyksistä"

Finnish one-man band Odiosior premiere a new song called "Takaisin Kaaokseen", taken from their impending debut album "Syvyyksistä". The record will arrive in stores via Purity Through Fire later in the year.

Check out now "Takaisin Kaaokseen" below.



