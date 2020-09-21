Devourer Premiere New Track "When Death Inherits the Earth" From Upcoming New Album
Part-Swedish, part-Russian black metal band Devourer premiere a new track named "When Death Inherits the Earth". The song appears to be from a forthcoming album in the works.
Comment Devourer:
“We started working on the new album last winter and now we are more than half-way to completing it. This time we’ve worked differently than on our earlier releases since our line-up doubled in 2019. From being only John Falk and Fredrik Håf we’ve now added Oksana Rage (Teodolit) on bass and Johan Vikholm (Sorcery) on guitar. Håf handles the vocals as usual and Falk the guitars, recording, mixing and mastering.”
