Kyrios Premiere New Song "The Utterance of Foul Truths" From Upcoming New EP "Saturnal Chambers"

New York black metal band Kyrios premiere a new song entitled "The Utterance of Foul Truths", taken from their upcoming new EP "Saturnal Chambers". The effort is set for a tape release by Caligari Records on October 30th.

Check out now "The Utterance of Foul Truths" below.



