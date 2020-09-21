Kyrios Premiere New Song "The Utterance of Foul Truths" From Upcoming New EP "Saturnal Chambers"
New York black metal band Kyrios premiere a new song entitled "The Utterance of Foul Truths", taken from their upcoming new EP "Saturnal Chambers". The effort is set for a tape release by Caligari Records on October 30th.
Check out now "The Utterance of Foul Truths" below.
