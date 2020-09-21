The Agonist Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis Shares Her Cover Of In Flames’ "Only For The Weak"

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

The Agonist singer Vicky Psarakis shares her take on In Flames‘ “Only For The Weak“, streaming via YouTube for you below:

Explains Psarakis:

“I first heard this song over half of my life ago… ‘Clayman‘ was one of the albums that I blasted on repeat as a teenager and a big reason for me getting into death metal! Really happy to have worked with Quentin Cornet on this one. He did an excellent job on recording and mixing the entire track!

This is just the beginning of much more to come!”