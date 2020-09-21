Act Of Denial (Soilwork, Testament, Etc.) Premiere New Song “Controlled” - Death’s Bobby Koelble Guests

Band Photo: Testament (?)

Act Of Denial - the new melodic death metal supergroup featuring members of Soilwork, Testament, Septicflesh etc. - premiere a second new single titled “Controlled“. That track features a guest appearance of ex-Death guitarist Bobby Koelble. The group’s full-length debut “Negative” is in the works with further release details still to be announced.





Act Of Denial are:

Vocals: Bjorn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, etc.)

Lead guitars: Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim)

Rhythm guitars: Luger (Benighted, Koziak)

Bass: Steve DiGiorgio (Testament)

Drums: Kerim “Krimh” Lechner (Septicflesh)