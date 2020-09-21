"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Act Of Denial (Soilwork, Testament, Etc.) Premiere New Song “Controlled” - Death’s Bobby Koelble Guests

posted Sep 21, 2020 at 2:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Act Of Denial - the new melodic death metal supergroup featuring members of Soilwork, Testament, Septicflesh etc. - premiere a second new single titled “Controlled“. That track features a guest appearance of ex-Death guitarist Bobby Koelble. The group’s full-length debut “Negative” is in the works with further release details still to be announced.


Act Of Denial are:

Vocals: Bjorn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, etc.)
Lead guitars: Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim)
Rhythm guitars: Luger (Benighted, Koziak)
Bass: Steve DiGiorgio (Testament)
Drums: Kerim “Krimh” Lechner (Septicflesh)

