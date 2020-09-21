Act Of Denial (Soilwork, Testament, Etc.) Premiere New Song “Controlled” - Death’s Bobby Koelble Guests
Band Photo: Testament (?)
Act Of Denial - the new melodic death metal supergroup featuring members of Soilwork, Testament, Septicflesh etc. - premiere a second new single titled “Controlled“. That track features a guest appearance of ex-Death guitarist Bobby Koelble. The group’s full-length debut “Negative” is in the works with further release details still to be announced.
Act Of Denial are:
Vocals: Bjorn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, etc.)
Lead guitars: Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim)
Rhythm guitars: Luger (Benighted, Koziak)
Bass: Steve DiGiorgio (Testament)
Drums: Kerim “Krimh” Lechner (Septicflesh)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Arkheron Thodol Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
The Agonist Frontwoman Shares In Flames Cover
0 Comments on "Act Of Denial (Testament, Etc.) Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.