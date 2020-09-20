Arkheron Thodol Premiere New Song "Archonsbane In Bloom" From Upcoming New Album "Rituals of the Sovereign Heart"
Arkheron Thodol premiere a new song titled "Archonsbane In Bloom", taken from their upcoming second full-length "Rituals of the Sovereign Heart". The album is due to be released in October via Naturmacht Productions.
Check out now "Archonsbane In Bloom" below.
