Arkheron Thodol Premiere New Song "Archonsbane In Bloom" From Upcoming New Album "Rituals of the Sovereign Heart"

Arkheron Thodol premiere a new song titled "Archonsbane In Bloom", taken from their upcoming second full-length "Rituals of the Sovereign Heart". The album is due to be released in October via Naturmacht Productions.

Check out now "Archonsbane In Bloom" below.