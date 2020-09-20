Dødsferd Premiere New Song & Video "Deterioration" From Upcoming New Compilation Album "Death Shall Purify the Wounds of Your Fragile Mortality"

Dødsferd premiere a new song and video titled "Deterioration", taken from the upcoming new compilation album "Death Shall Purify the Wounds of Your Fragile Mortality", which will be out in stores October 20 via Fucking Your Creation Records.

Check out now "Deterioration" below.



