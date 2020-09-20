Avenged Sevenfold Premiere New Live Video For “Hail To The King”
Band Photo: Avenged Sevenfold (?)
Avenged Sevenfold premiere another video from their live soundboard recording series. This time around the group share a clip captured during their January 19th, 2018 show in Quebec City, QC, performing "Hail To The King".
