Bodom After Midnight To Perform First Live Shows Next Month In Finland

posted Sep 19, 2020 at 12:42 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Children of Bodom

Band Photo: Children of Bodom (?)

Bodom After Midnight, built from the ashes of Children Of Bodom, is currently working on new material for their debut album. The band - featuring frontman Alexi Laiho (ex-Children Of Bodom), guitarist Daniel Freyberg (ex-Children Of Bodom), bassist Mitja Toivonen (ex-Santa Cruz), drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (Paradise Lost), and touring keyboardist Lauri Salomaa - have announced three shows for their native Finland next month. They will be the band's live debut.

October
23 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinäjoki, Finland
24 - Tavastia - Helsinki, Finland
30 - Unholy Winter Fest - Joensuu, Finland

