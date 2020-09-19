Bodom After Midnight To Perform First Live Shows Next Month In Finland

Band Photo: Children of Bodom (?)

Bodom After Midnight, built from the ashes of Children Of Bodom, is currently working on new material for their debut album. The band - featuring frontman Alexi Laiho (ex-Children Of Bodom), guitarist Daniel Freyberg (ex-Children Of Bodom), bassist Mitja Toivonen (ex-Santa Cruz), drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (Paradise Lost), and touring keyboardist Lauri Salomaa - have announced three shows for their native Finland next month. They will be the band's live debut.

October

23 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinäjoki, Finland

24 - Tavastia - Helsinki, Finland

30 - Unholy Winter Fest - Joensuu, Finland