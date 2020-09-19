Nightmare Releases New Music Video "Divine Nemesis"
Nightmare, the power metal export out of France released their third video-single "Divine Nemesis" from the new forthcoming album "Aeternam," due for release on 2nd October via AFM records.
The dark, fierce "Divine Nemesis" is a fast and furious song with a melodic chorus and pounding grooving guitar riffs in the vein of Judas Priest, and underscores the depth and quality of their highly acclaimed new album 'Aeternam'.
2020 sees Nightmare back, unbowed, unbreakable and inspired, ready to take their music to a whole new level. They return with hugely talented female vocalist, Madie (Faith In Agony) on the mic, and have recorded their most ambitious album to date.
