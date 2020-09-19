Beast In Black Announces European Tour Dates
Having released two sensational records through Nuclear Blast Records, international heavy metal group Beast In Black have played numerous thrilling shows, including a run of mostly sold out international headline tours in Europe, Russia and Japan, supporting Gloryhammer in the UK and festival appearances around the world (Sweden Rock, Graspop, Summer Breeze, Heavy Montréal etc.)
Now the five-piece Helsinki based heavy metal band Beast In Black announce their upcoming European Tour for November / December 2021 which will take them through 13 countries, ready to spew its unrivaled heavy metal fury all over them!
"Not easy to say any wise words in these dark times so just let us smoothly announce our upcoming European Tour for November / December 2021! Although it's still far away we hope that everybody who reads these lines now will be able to attend the shows in his / her best health! That's our wish for 2021."
- Beast In Black
The tour dates are as follows:
22.11. SE Stockholm, Fållan
23.11. SE Gothenburg, Trädgårn
24.11. DK Copenhagen, Amager Bio
26.11. DE Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle
27.11. NL Tilburg, 013
28.11. DE Frankfurt, Batschkapp
29.11. BE Antwerp, Trix
01.12. UK London, Islington Asembly Hall
02.12. FR Paris, La Cigale
03.12. FR Lyon, CCO
05.12. IT Milan, Alcatraz
06.12. DE Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn
07.12. CH Pratteln, Z7
08.12. DE München, Tonhalle
10.12. HU Budapest, Barba Negra
11.12. CZ Zlin, Hala Euronics
13.12. AT Vienna, Arena
14.12. PL Krakow, Studio
15.12. DE Berlin, Huxleys
16.12. DE Hannover, Capitol
17.12. DE Hamburg, Docks
18.12. DE Leipzig, Felsenkeller
