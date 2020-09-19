Beast In Black Announces European Tour Dates

Having released two sensational records through Nuclear Blast Records, international heavy metal group Beast In Black have played numerous thrilling shows, including a run of mostly sold out international headline tours in Europe, Russia and Japan, supporting Gloryhammer in the UK and festival appearances around the world (Sweden Rock, Graspop, Summer Breeze, Heavy Montréal etc.)

Now the five-piece Helsinki based heavy metal band Beast In Black announce their upcoming European Tour for November / December 2021 which will take them through 13 countries, ready to spew its unrivaled heavy metal fury all over them!

"Not easy to say any wise words in these dark times so just let us smoothly announce our upcoming European Tour for November / December 2021! Although it's still far away we hope that everybody who reads these lines now will be able to attend the shows in his / her best health! That's our wish for 2021."

- Beast In Black

The tour dates are as follows:

22.11. SE Stockholm, Fållan

23.11. SE Gothenburg, Trädgårn

24.11. DK Copenhagen, Amager Bio

26.11. DE Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle

27.11. NL Tilburg, 013

28.11. DE Frankfurt, Batschkapp

29.11. BE Antwerp, Trix

01.12. UK London, Islington Asembly Hall

02.12. FR Paris, La Cigale

03.12. FR Lyon, CCO

05.12. IT Milan, Alcatraz

06.12. DE Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

07.12. CH Pratteln, Z7

08.12. DE München, Tonhalle

10.12. HU Budapest, Barba Negra

11.12. CZ Zlin, Hala Euronics

13.12. AT Vienna, Arena

14.12. PL Krakow, Studio

15.12. DE Berlin, Huxleys

16.12. DE Hannover, Capitol

17.12. DE Hamburg, Docks

18.12. DE Leipzig, Felsenkeller