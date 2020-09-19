Heads For the Dead (Wombbath, Gods Forsaken, Henry Kane Etc.) Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "At the Dead of the Night" From Upcoming New Album "Into the Red"
Swedish death metal outfit Heads For the Dead (Wombbath, Gods Forsaken, Henry Kane etc.) premiere a new song and lyric video "At the Dead of the Night", taken from their impending new album "Into the Red", which will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records later this year.
Check out now "At the Dead of the Night" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dyatlove Premiere New Music Video "Die!Kill!Pig!"
- Next Article:
Amaranthe Releases "Archangel" Music Video
0 Comments on "Heads For the Dead Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.