Heads For the Dead (Wombbath, Gods Forsaken, Henry Kane Etc.) Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "At the Dead of the Night" From Upcoming New Album "Into the Red"

Swedish death metal outfit Heads For the Dead (Wombbath, Gods Forsaken, Henry Kane etc.) premiere a new song and lyric video "At the Dead of the Night", taken from their impending new album "Into the Red", which will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records later this year.

Check out now "At the Dead of the Night" below.



