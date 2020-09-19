"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Dyatlove Premiere New Music Video For "Die!Kill!Pig!"

posted Sep 19, 2020 at 4:05 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Vancouver, BC-based Dyatlove premiere a new music video for "Die!Kill!Pig!", taken from their latest self-titled album. The record was released in May, on cassette via Coup Sur Coup Records, and it’s also available digitally.

It was produced, engineered, and mixed by Matt Roach at Rain City Recorders in Vancouver, BC, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege.


