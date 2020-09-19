Dyatlove Premiere New Music Video For "Die!Kill!Pig!"

Vancouver, BC-based Dyatlove premiere a new music video for "Die!Kill!Pig!", taken from their latest self-titled album. The record was released in May, on cassette via Coup Sur Coup Records, and it’s also available digitally.

It was produced, engineered, and mixed by Matt Roach at Rain City Recorders in Vancouver, BC, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege.



