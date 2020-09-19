Plague Years Premiere New Music Video “Paradox Of Death”
Plague Years premiere a new official music video for “Paradox Of Death“. That song is off of their new release, “Circle Of Darkness“, out in stores now via eOne Music.
The band’s guitarist Eric Lauder commented:
“‘Paradox Of Death‘ is a mid-tempo stomper. This is one of my favorite tracks and highlights Mike [Jurysta]’s incredible drumming. The song is a story about killing a snitch after he’s betrayed his people. Loyalty should never be broken. No mercy for rats. Never fold, never bend.”
